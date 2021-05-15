Advertisement

Toddler critically hurt after finding gun, shooting himself

By Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy remains in critical condition at a Milwaukee hospital after he obtained a firearm and unintentionally shot himself.

Police say the incident happened just before midnight Friday.

A 28-year-old woman from Milwaukee was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown County Sheriff's Office wants to identify check fraud suspects
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office says subjects identified in investigation of stolen checks
Looking to make road test waiver program permanent
Wisconsin DMV looking to make road test waiver program permanent
These were the most popular baby names in Wisconsin in 2020
Menasha police recovered a man's body from the Fox River Canal near the marina on May 13, 2021
Missing man’s body found in Fox River Canal
Outagamie County, Appleton ease face mask requirements

Latest News

UWGB, UWO hold spring commencements
UWGB, UWO hold spring commencements
Traveling dinosaur exhibit to stop at Resch Expo
Traveling dinosaur exhibit to stop at Resch Expo
Military members honored in Armed Forces Day ceremony
Military members honored in Armed Forces Day ceremony
Appleton firefighter honored 2 years after his tragic death
Appleton firefighter honored 2 years after his tragic death
PFAS chemical foam.
Nearly 800 residents plan to sue La Crosse regarding PFAS