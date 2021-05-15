Toddler critically hurt after finding gun, shooting himself

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy remains in critical condition at a Milwaukee hospital after he obtained a firearm and unintentionally shot himself.

Police say the incident happened just before midnight Friday.

A 28-year-old woman from Milwaukee was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

No further details have been released.

