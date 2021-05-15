State sees jump in number of kids age 12-15 receiving first COVID-19 shot

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin health officials report more than 3 out of 100 children (3.1%) age 12 to 15 has already received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine - a total of 9,079 kids. This comes just two days after the age group became eligible to receive the vaccination in Wisconsin.

Saturday’s percentage is an increase of 1.9% (5,623 children) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) report of 1.2% (3,456 children) on Friday. Keep in mind those numbers may change due to being under-reported, as vaccinators’ reports are still coming in to the state since vaccinations just opened up to this age group on Thursday.

In comparison, according to the DHS, the percentage of those who received the first vaccine dose since Friday’s report increased by just 0.1% or 0.2% in all other age groups.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin’s seven-day average of residents completing their COVID-19 vaccine series is continuing to drop, despite everyone who is at least 12 years of age being eligible to receive a vaccination.

As of Saturday, according to numbers provided by the DHS, the average for those completing the vaccine series dropped below 20,000 (19,260) for the first time since March 30, when the average was 19,818.

So far, health officials say 45.2% of all Wisconsin residents received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine -- 2,631,948 people -- and 39.2% have completed their vaccination regimen -- 2,284,309 people.

Vaccinations are now approved for 86% of the state’s population (children under 12 account for the rest).

Vaccinations by age group:

12-15: 3.1% received a dose/0.0% completed

16-17: 27.9% received a dose/19.2% completed

18-24: 34.9% received a dose/27.3% completed

25-34: 41.3% received a dose/34.0% completed

35-44: 49.6% received a dose/41.8% completed

45-54: 51.9% received a dose/44.0% completed

55-64: 62.9% received a dose/54.5% completed

65+: 82.8% received a dose/77.9% completed

Vaccinations by gender:

Female: 48.5% received a dose/42.7% completed

Male: 41.2% received a dose/35.2% completed

Vaccinators have administered more than 4.8 million doses (4,852,017) since December 13. Vaccination totals in WBAY’s viewing area are listed in a table below.

SATURDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population + Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 117,732 (44.5%) 106,206 (40.1%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 20,204 (40.3%) 17,693 (35.3%) Dodge (87,839) 31,807 (36.2%) 28,075 (32.0%) Door (27,668) (NE) 16,902 (61.1%) 15,576 (56.3%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 39,853 (38.5%) 35,457 (34.3%) Forest (9,004) 3,548 (39.4%) 3,301 (36.7%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,749 (40.7%) 1,615 (37.6%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 7,483 (39.6%) 6,763 (35.8%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,766 (38.0%) 7,201 (35.2%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 33,918 (42.9%) 30,674 (38.8%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 15,305 (37.9%) 13,704 (34.0%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 2,061 (45.2%) 1,891 (41.5%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 14,524 (38.3%) 13,369 (35.2%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 82,119 (43.7%) 70,542 (37.5%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 13,564 (33.2%) 12,165 (29.7%) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 50,257 (43.6%) 44,370 (38.5%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 19,379 (38.0%) 17,005 (33.3%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,736 (31.6%) 7,061 (28.9%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 72,824 (42.4%) 64,008 (37.2%) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 207,896 (43.8%) 188,345 (39.7%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 225,370 (41.0%) 197,128 (35.9%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,631,948 (45.2%) 2,284,309 (39.2%)

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you.

Cases and Deaths - Wisconsin’s DHS is reporting a delay in Saturday’s COVID-19 summary update due to technical issues. These numbers include county case and death updates. This article will be updated when the new numbers are reported.

The WI DHS reports tech issues Saturday, causing a delay in the release of the state's COVID-19 numbers. (WBAY SCREENSHOT)

More than 3.5 million people in Wisconsin have been tested at least once for the COVID-19 virus since February 5, 2020. The state reported 4,138 test results came back on people who were never tested or never tested positive before, and 513 came back positive for people in 65 counties.

After three days in double digits, the death toll only had a net gain of 1 on Friday, to 6,954 lives lost. Deaths were reported in Florence, St. Croix and Waukesha counties, but adjustments were made in Marinette and Rock counties. County case and death totals are being updated later in this article. Wisconsin is averaging 10 deaths per day from COVID-19, down from 11 Thursday, but the death rate remains 1.15% of all cases.

Those new cases are falling, too. The 7-day average is now down to 444 per day, the lowest since late March. The 513 new cases on Friday is higher than the average, but the positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests coming back positive, including people tested multiple times -- held steady at 3.0% in the rolling, seven-day average.

Wisconsin hospitals reported 65 more COVID-19 patients were admitted since Thursday morning. Five percent of all coronavirus cases have resulted in hospitalization. The state is averaging 56 hospital admissions a day.

The percentage of cases which are still active -- that is, diagnosed in the past 30 days and not medically cleared -- slipped to 1.2% of all cases. This doesn’t include the so-called “long haulers” who are considered recovered but may feel lingering effects from their infection, such as fatigue or “brain fog.”

Since February 5, 2020, the DHS reports 3,503,761 people were tested in Wisconsin at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

605,376 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

30,124 were hospitalized (5.0%)

6,954 died (1.15%)

590,678 are considered recovered (97.6%)

7,478 are active cases (1.2%)

HOSPITAL READINESS - these figures will be updated when the WHA reports new numbers at 3:30 p.m.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports as of Friday (which are the latest figures available) there were 326 patients in the state’s 136 hospitals, with 79 in intensive care. That’s 9 more patients in hospitals overall compared to Thursday, but 11 fewer in ICU -- and the fewest in intensive care in a month. The state reports new admissions each day, but the WHA’s daily figures take hospital discharges and deaths into account.

Fox Valley hospitals were treating 8 COVID-19 patients, two fewer than Thursday. This is the fifth day Valley hospitals didn’t have any COVID-19 patients in ICU.

The Northeast region’s hospitals were treating 31 COVID-19 patients, with 6 in ICU. That’s one fewer patient in ICU and 3 fewer patients overall than Thursday.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 231 intensive care beds (17.0% of the state’s ICU beds) and 1,888 of all beds (17.7%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- are available in the state’s hospitals.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals had 13 open ICU beds (12.5%) among them and a total of 115 available beds (13.5%).

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals had 30 open ICU beds (14.5%) and 205 beds of all types (21.4%) available.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. While we use terms like “available” or “open,” a hospital bed can only be occupied if there’s enough staffing to care for the patient, including doctors, nurses and food services.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

