SPOTTY LIGHT RAIN POSSIBLE ON SUNDAY

Scattered rain showers should diminish in coverage after sunset, but a few overnight sprinkles are still possible. Fog will likely develop into Sunday morning, and in some spots, it could be locally dense. Lows should settle into the upper half of the 40s tonight.

Once any fog lifts, we should see a bit more sunshine through the clouds on Sunday. But, the day will not be totally rain free. Showers won’t be as numerous compared to Saturday, but spotty rain can be expected at times. Highs should get back to around 70° with a light southeast wind. Because of the onshore flow, it will be cooler with highs near 60° Lakeside.

Temperatures will trend warmer throughout the upcoming week with Monday’s highs getting into the middle 70s. Look for similar highs Tuesday and Wednesday. The end of the week could be more summer-like... with highs into the 80s as well as a slight uptick in humidity.

Monday should be dry with a fair amount of sunshine. Tuesday will begin mostly sunny, but clouds will increase and spotty, late-day showers should move in from the south. Scattered, light rain is expected Wednesday. Our weather stays unsettled to end the work week with more chances for scattered rain... even a few t’storms on Thursday and Friday.

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: LESS THAN 2′

MONDAY: SE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few lingering showers. Areas of fog develop... could be locally dense. LOW: 48

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Spotty, light rain showers. HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Spotty late-day showers. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Generally cloudy with scattered light rain. HIGH: 76 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds with a chance for showers... thunder possible. HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun. Scattered showers... thunder. HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Likely dry. HIGH: 82

