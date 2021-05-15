Advertisement

NOTICE TO VIEWERS: WBAY’s transmitter is at half power

WBAY is your First Alert Station
WBAY is your First Alert Station
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV’s transmitter is operating at 50% power through the weekend after overheating Friday afternoon. Our engineers are continuing to work on it, but viewers in outlying areas may not receive our signal.

This affects all WBAY channels, including First Alert Weather 24/7, Circle, H&I, Start TV and ION.

You can watch Action 2 News during regular newscast times at https://www.wbay.com/livestream and on the WBAY News app for mobile devices.

First Alert Weather 24/7 can be viewed all the time at https://www.wbay.com/livestream2 and on WBAY News and WBAY Weather apps.

ABC programming can be found at ABC.com. Some programs are available within a day of their regularly-scheduled airing.

You can also look for WBAY, VUit, and ABC apps on some internet-capable smart TVs and streaming devices, including Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and AppleTV.

For other programming availability, check these networks:

Circle All Access: https://www.circleallaccess.com/

H&I - Heroes & Icons: https://www.handitv.com/

Start TV: https://www.starttv.com/

ION Television: https://iontelevision.com/

