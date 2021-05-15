Advertisement

Military members honored in Armed Forces Day ceremony

A ceremony commemorating Armed Forces Day was held in the Town of Menasha on Saturday.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Men and women who have served in any of the military branches were honored Saturday during a special ceremony commemorating Armed Forces Day.

More than 50 people showed up to a special ceremony held in Menasha to mark the special day, which is celebrated every third Saturday in May.

Flags of all branches were raised as the Neenah Community band played military songs and a rifle salute was made by the Neenah-Menasha Honor Guard.

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2126 held the event his year after last year’s celebration was canceled due to the pandemic.

“When a veteran comes back, they don’t want to be forgotten by the people either. And a lot of people don’t want to forget them,” said David Mix, Commander of VFW Post 2126. “And the only way you really honor them is if you have a couple special days like this one.”

The FVW plans to hold a parade on May 31 in Menasha for Memorial Day.

