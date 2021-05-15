Advertisement

DHS aligns with CDC mask wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people

(Pexels)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services is aligning with new CDC guidance that fully vaccinated people can resume activities they did before the pandemic, without wearing a mask.

Fully vaccinated people can take part in indoor and outdoor activities, large and small. DHS also reports people also do not need to get tested for a known COVID-19 exposure unless they are residents or employees of a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake described the change Friday as an “exciting step forward.”

“The science is clear: if you are fully vaccinated, you are protected, and you can start doing the things that you stopped doing because of the pandemic,” said Timberlake. “For vaccinated people, this means returning to the Wisconsin way of life we all enjoy.”

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second Pfizer or Moderna shot, or two weeks out from their one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Regardless of vaccination status, health officials say people should continue wearing a mask in health care settings, K-12 schools, and public transportation, among other locations. People also still have to wear masks when it is required by local or tribal health departments, as well as businesses and workplaces.

Health officials added that studies have shown vaccines are 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 disease, hospitalization and death.

