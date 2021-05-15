Advertisement

Appleton firefighter honored 2 years after his tragic death

Mitchell Lundgaard, 36, was shot and killed in the line of duty helping a man who overdosed on drugs
Three Appleton firefighters sat around the gravesite of Mitchell Lundgaard, 36, who was killed...
Three Appleton firefighters sat around the gravesite of Mitchell Lundgaard, 36, who was killed in the line of duty on May 15, 2019.(WBAY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A firefighter killed in the line of duty two years ago was honored in-person Saturday as the pandemic forced the city of Appleton to hold virtual ceremonies last year.

Although Mitchell Lundgaard, 36, may be gone, his peers and family made sure he was not forgotten.

“This is noble work and it’s dangerous work, and we’re grateful that they do it,” Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford said.

Several events were held this year, some private, to commemorate his death. Lundgaard was posthumously promoted to driver-engineer

“I want them to know that as a community we value the work that they do, and we wouldn’t be the kind of place that we are without them,” Mayor Woodford said of the city’s emergency responders.

Firefighters stood watch at Lundgaard’s grave site at Riverside Cemetery from sun up to sun down on Saturday. He was the first firefighter killed in the line of duty since 1933, according to the Appleton Fire Department.

Today we honor our fallen brother, Driver Engineer Mitch Lundgaard. Two years ago, he made the ultimate sacrifice while...

Posted by Appleton Fire Department on Saturday, May 15, 2021

“We’re honoring Mitch by doing a safety stand down, so it’s a day of reflection for everybody that’s working today,” Fire Chief Jeremy Hansen said.

Lundgaard spent 14 years on the fire department before he was tragically shot on May 15 of 2019. He was assisting police in administering Narcan at the time to a 47-year-old Wausau man who overdosed at the Valley Transit Center.

When the man regained consciousness, he pulled out a gun fatally striking Lundgaard. Police engaged with the suspect killing him.

“For a lot of the people on the fire department, we didn’t even have time to reflect on what occurred until after the service and after the internment, because that’s when all the busyness ended and you actually can think about what you just did and what you just witnessed,” Chief Hansen said.

Family and friends laid wreaths on Lundgaard’s grave on Friday as he left behind a wife, three children, and a legacy of public service that the city hopes to continue honoring.

“The world of public safety is a noble cause because you are helping others. Every single day, everything that you do is to help somebody else,” Chief Hansen said.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown County Sheriff's Office wants to identify check fraud suspects
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office says subjects identified in investigation of stolen checks
Looking to make road test waiver program permanent
Wisconsin DMV looking to make road test waiver program permanent
These were the most popular baby names in Wisconsin in 2020
Menasha police recovered a man's body from the Fox River Canal near the marina on May 13, 2021
Missing man’s body found in Fox River Canal
Outagamie County, Appleton ease face mask requirements

Latest News

The Dino Stroll exhibit is coming to the Resch Expo Center in Ashwaubenon in June.
Traveling dinosaur exhibit to stop at Resch Expo
Green Bay Police searching for suspect, vehicle following report of armed carjacking
Coronavirus
State sees jump in number of kids age 12-15 receiving first COVID-19 shot
Our next weathermaker has arrived and will bring scattered showers to the area!
First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers this afternoon