Wisconsin Lions Club convention celebrates a century of service

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the hundreds of Lions Clubs around Wisconsin, this year marks a milestone. Hundreds of those Lions members are in Green Bay Friday and Saturday for their annual state convention and to celebrate.

Lions have served their communities in many ways for a century.

More than 400 Lions have converged on Green Bay’s KI Convention Center for their annual state convention. For those in attendance, it’s a rare break from giving back to their communities.

“Our motto for Lions is ‘We serve,’ and I think one of the powers of our organization is every club is individual, and we look first at our local communities, what are the needs there,” Lions Club member Susan Selner told us.

Whether it be providing glasses and hearing aids, student scholarships or assisting food pantries, Lions raise funds through community picnics, auctions and flower sales -- to name just a few.

Currently, Wisconsin ranks in the top five nationally in membership.

“We have a little under 17,000 members in our multiple. We’ve got about 520 clubs, we have 10 districts that are organized in that regard,” past international director Connie LeCleir-Meyer said. “And people stay. They love to serve their community, and they get to do it and we’re probably the world’s best kept secret.”

In Wisconsin since 1921, the Lions Club reach and impact around the world today are astounding. (The second Lions Club formed in the state in 1921 was in downtown Green Bay.)

“When we have 1.4 million members globally, and we’re in over 200 countries around the world. It’s an automatic impact in what we do, and it really makes you proud that you’re part of this organization and you’re part of the solution and not part of the problem,” Brian Sheehan, Lions Clubs International 2nd vice president, said.

The Lions’ global causes include vision, hunger, diabetes and the environment.

And whether it’s on an international level or the tiniest of towns, for the Lions it’s all about putting others first.

“My impact goes throughout the world, and there’s not many organizations that can say that,” Selner said.

“It just makes you feel good, it really does, and especially in this day and age, oh boy, much needed,” Sheehan added.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.