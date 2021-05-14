Advertisement

Wildlife conservation experts want gray wolf back on endangered list

FILE - This June 30, 2017 remote camera image released by the U.S. Forest Service shows a...
FILE - This June 30, 2017 remote camera image released by the U.S. Forest Service shows a female gray wolf and her mate with a pup born in 2017 in the wilds of Lassen National Forest in Northern California. (U.S. Forest Service via AP, File)(Uncredited | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - A group of scientists is urging the Biden administration to return gray wolves to the federal endangered species list.

In a letter Thursday, 115 wildlife conservation experts say state governments have allowed too many wolves to be killed since the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service lifted protections across most of the Lower 48 states in January.

The move was among Trump administration actions on the environment that Biden has ordered reviewed.

Livestock farmers and ranchers say wolf numbers are too high.

