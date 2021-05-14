Advertisement

Timber Rattlers make face masks optional

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers announced Friday morning it’s no longer requiring face coverings will be optional at home games.

The Timber Rattlers said face masks will be optional for all fans, and it’s removing the buffer space around dugouts and bullpens. These changes take effect immediately. Their next home game is Tuesday, May 18.

These changes go beyond the CDC recommendations, which say people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and skip social distancing, but people who haven’t had the vaccine should continue mitigation efforts to avoid catching or spreading the virus.

Additionally, the Timber Rattlers are expanding capacity at Fox Cities Stadium to almost 100% starting Tuesday, June 1, when the T-Rats host Peoria.

