These were the most popular baby names in Wisconsin in 2020

WASHINGTON (WBAY) - The Social Security Administration announced Friday the most popular baby names in Wisconsin in 2020.

Wisconsin parents’ preferred names are similar to the national list released by Social Security last week but reorganizes them and adds some of their own, like Theodore, Jack, Nora and Eleanor.

Henry, which had not appeared on the national Top 10 list in 110 years, has been in Wisconsin’s Top 10 since 2012. It was the third-most popular name for boys born in Wisconsin for the past three years and ranked #1 in 2017.

How many kids do you know with these names?

Rank Boys (WI) Boys (Nat’l) Girls (WI) Girls (Nat’l) 1 Oliver Liam Charlotte Olivia 2 Liam Noah Olivia Emma 3 Henry Oliver Evelyn Ava 4 William Elijah Amelia Charlotte 5 Theodore William Emma Sophia 6 Jack James Ava Amelia 7 Mason Benjamin Sophia Isabella 8 Levi Lucas Harper Mia 9 Owen Henry Nora Evelyn 10 Noah Alexander Eleanor Harper

Social Security started compiling the top baby names of the previous year in 1997 based on applications for the child’s Social Security card after their birth. The lists now go back to 1880.

You can see where your own name or child’s name ranks in popularity at https://www.ssa.gov/oact/babynames.

