Advertisement

Student investigated for threat at Ashwaubenon middle school

Ashwaubenon Public Safety Building
Ashwaubenon Public Safety Building
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say things are under control after a possible threat to Parkview Middle School in Ashwaubenon.

We learned about it Friday morning after the district emailed families and staff to say a student made the threat on a social media platform. The email said Ashwaubenon Public Safety officials investigated and “are dealing with the situation.”

Classes were held on their normal schedule Friday.

Parents are asked to remind their children about the serious consequences of making any type of threat and the importance of alerting adults to anything they hear or see that might be threatening.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State’s daily coronavirus case average falls below 500
Menasha police recovered a man's body from the Fox River Canal near the marina on May 13, 2021
Missing man’s body found in Fox River Canal
Outagamie County, Appleton ease face mask requirements
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
2.6 million Wisconsinites get COVID-19 vaccine; deaths above average for 3rd day

Latest News

Canada goose
Shawano approves new efforts to reduce Canada goose numbers
License to Cruise in downtown Appleton (WBAY file photo)
License to Cruise, Octoberfest, Bazaar After Dark returning to Fox Cities
Art Garage in Green Bay
Art Garage holds Spring Art Market
Timber Rattlers make face masks optional