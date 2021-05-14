Student investigated for threat at Ashwaubenon middle school

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say things are under control after a possible threat to Parkview Middle School in Ashwaubenon.

We learned about it Friday morning after the district emailed families and staff to say a student made the threat on a social media platform. The email said Ashwaubenon Public Safety officials investigated and “are dealing with the situation.”

Classes were held on their normal schedule Friday.

Parents are asked to remind their children about the serious consequences of making any type of threat and the importance of alerting adults to anything they hear or see that might be threatening.

