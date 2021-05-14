Advertisement

Stolen checks being cashed at banks in Northeast Wisconsin

Photos of three females suspected of check fraud, driving a Chrysler minivan with front end...
Photos of three females suspected of check fraud, driving a Chrysler minivan with front end damage. The bottom right photo shows the tattoo on a suspect's left hand.(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating stolen checks and hopes you can identify people or vehicles in the case.

The sheriff’s office says “numerous” books of new checks were stolen from the mail. Now those checks are showing up as they were cashed at various banks throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

One of the suspects was photographed on Wednesday, April 28. She was in a blue, 4-door Silverado. Investigators say it appeared there were two males, possibly Native American, sitting in the front. There was an orange cone in the bed of the pickup.

The next day, Thursday, April 29, three females were photographed in a Chrysler minivan. One was decked out in Wisconsin Badgers gear, including a red knit “W” cap. She appears to have a tattoo on her left hand. The minivan appeared to have front-end damage with a gap between the hood and the engine compartment.

The crimes occurred in late April and were reported in May. The sheriff’s office says it appears limited to banks in Northeast Wisconsin right now.

If you recognize these women or the vehicle descriptions, contact local law enforcement or call Brown County Sheriff’s Sgt. Holschbach directly at (920) 448-6187.

Check fraud suspect photographed April 28 in a blue, 4-door Silverado, possibly with 2 Native...
Check fraud suspect photographed April 28 in a blue, 4-door Silverado, possibly with 2 Native American males in the front. There was an orange cone in the bed of the pickup.(Brown County Sheriff's Office)

