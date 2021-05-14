Advertisement

Soldiers at Fort McCoy training for Expert Field Medical Badge testing

Soldiers train at Fort McCoy for the Expert Field Medical Badge tests
Soldiers train at Fort McCoy for the Expert Field Medical Badge tests(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WEAU) - Soldiers from across the nation are training at Fort McCoy - all trying to earn one of the Army’s most prestigious distinctions.

“All the candidates here are working towards the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB),” First Lieutenant Molly French said. “It’s the badge of excellence for all the medical soldiers in the Army and it really sets you apart from your peers if you were to earn it.”

Testing includes a Physical Fitness Assessment, Land Navigation, and three Combat Testing Lanes.

If a candidate passes those steps, they must then complete a 12-mile forced march within three hours, followed by a final event consisting of disassembling, assembling, and performing a functions check on an M4 series carbine or M16 series rifle in five minutes or less.

Major Anthony Harding says candidates come from different medical backgrounds, so the testing needs to be standardized to give everyone a fair chance.

“We could have a trauma surgeon competing for this badge, we could also have a medical platoon leader with no formal medical training, we could have a dentist or a veterinarian out here,” Harding detailed. “The way they perform certain tasks in their clinical practice doesn’t necessarily translate well to the field environment, so we have to ensure that all of these candidates start on the same level playing field.”

French believes earning the EFMB would help her become a stronger leader.

“I will lead by example for all of my soldiers, hopefully motivate them to get the badge themselves, and also I would love to help people train up once I receive the badge and guide them through EFMB,” French said.

Friday marked the last fully day of training, with testing set to begin this Sunday.

French adds that there’s plenty of nervous energy in the air ahead of next week’s tests.

“I know everyone here is excited but we also have a healthy dose of anxiety,” French expressed. “I think that will get us through and make sure we’re not forgetting any of the important tasks that we need to know.”

Stats from the Army say there were 994 EFMB candidates in FY20, with only 182 people being awarded the badge.

