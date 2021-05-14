Shawano approves new efforts to reduce Canada goose numbers

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano leaders approved new steps to try to curb the Canada goose population.

The efforts approved by the Common Council this week include capturing and euthanizing birds.

It’s an issue we’ve been following for years amid complaints the birds are overcrowding places like Smalley Park and Huckleberry Harbor.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture would be in charge of rounding up the geese. Shawano’s parks director estimates the initiative will cost $3,500.

The council also approved efforts to annoy the birds to keep them away, including a radio-controlled boat and green lasers, and keeping park staff later to harass the geese.

There’s no set date for when these efforts they’ll start.

