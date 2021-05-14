Owl flies into window of moving truck in Winnebago County

WINCHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver was surprised to pick up a hitchhiker in his moving vehicle in Winnebago County Thursday night.

The man was driving on Lakeview Road in the Town of Winchester when an owl flew in through the partially open window of his truck.

The owl initially landed on the man’s neck before rolling into the back seat. The driver wasn’t hurt, but the owl had an injured left wing.

Night-shift deputies named it “Owlfred.” A Wisconsin state trooper transported Owlfred and handed it over to Wildlife of Wisconsin for care.

