Owl flies into window of moving truck in Winnebago County

An owl flew in the open window of a moving truck. Winnebago County deputies named it Owlfred....
An owl flew in the open window of a moving truck. Winnebago County deputies named it Owlfred. It was turned over to a wildlife rehabilitation group for care.(Winnebago County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver was surprised to pick up a hitchhiker in his moving vehicle in Winnebago County Thursday night.

The man was driving on Lakeview Road in the Town of Winchester when an owl flew in through the partially open window of his truck.

The owl initially landed on the man’s neck before rolling into the back seat. The driver wasn’t hurt, but the owl had an injured left wing.

Night-shift deputies named it “Owlfred.” A Wisconsin state trooper transported Owlfred and handed it over to Wildlife of Wisconsin for care.

