License to Cruise, Octoberfest, Bazaar After Dark returning to Fox Cities

License to Cruise in downtown Appleton (WBAY file photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - As more people get vaccinated, masks are lifted and life returns to normal, Appleton is getting a License to Cruise. The Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce announced the return of three popular Fox Cities events: Bazaar After Dark in Neenah and the License to Cruise and Octoberfest in Appleton.

Bazaar After Dark will be held on S. Commercial St. on July 28.

License to Cruise and Octoberfest will be held September 24 and 25 along downtown College Avenue.

The events were announced before, but the Chamber was taking a wait-and-see approach as it monitored the COVID-19 situation and discussed the events with public and private health systems.

Chamber President/CEO Becky Bartoszek said, “The decision to move forward with these events was not one we took lightly, as we know the pandemic and efforts to mitigate the virus have followed an unpredictable timeline... But we know that these celebrations also play a tremendous role in our community’s health. There was a lot of strong, positive will toward making them happen.”

Follow updates on Bazaar After Dark on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bazaarafterdark

Follow updates on Octoberfest/License to Cruise at https://www.facebook.com/WIOctoberfest

