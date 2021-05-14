INTERVIEW: Race weekend for Cellcom Green Bay Marathon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This weekend is the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon, but because of the pandemic the race is virtual again this year.

The marathon is a fundraiser for local non-profits, including food pantries, homeless shelters, and a Disabled American Veterans chapter, and the help it gives is very real.

We talked with race director Alissa Cotter, who said a lot of runners are thankful for the chance to help organizations, and that a lot of the organizations are grateful for their help.

We also talked with Army veteran Matt Kempainen, who says this has been a very rough year for the DAV. The funds they receive will help veterans pay their rent, meet their car payments, and make sure they can get to their jobs.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.