INTERVIEW: Race weekend for Cellcom Green Bay Marathon

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This weekend is the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon, but because of the pandemic the race is virtual again this year.

The marathon is a fundraiser for local non-profits, including food pantries, homeless shelters, and a Disabled American Veterans chapter, and the help it gives is very real.

We talked with race director Alissa Cotter, who said a lot of runners are thankful for the chance to help organizations, and that a lot of the organizations are grateful for their help.

We also talked with Army veteran Matt Kempainen, who says this has been a very rough year for the DAV. The funds they receive will help veterans pay their rent, meet their car payments, and make sure they can get to their jobs.

