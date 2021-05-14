Heckrodt Wetland Reserve closes part of trail to protect barred owls

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Heckrodt Wetland Reserve in Menasha closed a specific piece of trail due in part to “unacceptable visitor behavior”.

“Earlier this week we erected the barricades to close the trail for the protection of a pair of barred owls that are nesting in this area,” said Executive Director Tracey Koenig.

Their nest sits in a tree cavity just off the boardwalk.

But large crowds and visitor behavior were impacting the owls’ ability to go out and gather food for their owlets.

“Whenever either of the owls would show up there would be a lot of screaming and excitement,” said Koenig. “And it became really evident that in particular the female was really very nervous.”

Without that food, Koenig says it’d be hard for the owlets to survive.

“What could have happened here is that the owls may have abandoned the nest had we allowed this to go on,” said Koenig.

The trail does normally close around Memorial Day, to give the owlets space after they’ve left the nest and are still learning to fly.

“We usually typically close it when they do that because they’re so close to the trail they may use the boardwalk to get to a different branch or so. So it’s just to keep them safe,” said Andrea Bierbrauer, a naturalist, early childhood educator and volunteer coordinator at Heckrodt.

Both Bierbrauer and Koenig agree that this year the earlier shutdown was necessary.

“We’ve never had the volume of visitorship that we’ve had since Safer at Home,” said Koenig.

“As soon as we closed the barrier both owls have come closer to the nest,” said Bierbrauer.

They’re also glad to see so many people supporting their decision.

“It’s been wonderful,” said Bierbrauer. “People have actually stopped and thanked me for putting the owls first and that’s exactly what we do. Everything we do at Heckrodt has the habitat and wildlife in mind.”

“We work so hard to make a place that is delightful and inspiring for people to come,” said Koenig. “And it feels good when we’re told ‘You made the right decision.’”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.