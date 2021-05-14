Advertisement

Hatcher found guilty of 2019 Green Bay murder

Brion Hatcher 2019 mug shot
Brion Hatcher 2019 mug shot(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say Brion Hatcher has been found guilty of the murder of Tavarious Edwards, who was found dead in the basement of a Green Bay home in the winter of 2019.

Hatcher, 34, was found guilty on all three charges: First-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and misdemeanor bail jumping.

The trial was scheduled for five days. The jury deliberated for a little over four hours.

Edwards was shot in the neck in the basement of his George St. home on January 27, 2019.

According to the criminal complaint, Edwards’s girlfriend said a man knocked on their door, and Edwards and the man went to their basement. She heard them talking, then 5 or 10 minutes later she heard a loud bang. A short time later, some of Edwards’s friends came looking for him, with saying Edwards called and asked him to come over because “some dude he got into it with was at his crib.” The girlfriend went downstairs and found Edwards lying on the floor.

Investigators say people who knew the men said Hatcher believed Edwards stole money from him or worked with people who did.

Hatcher fled to Milwaukee after the murder. He returned to Green Bay two weeks later and was taken into custody on a probation violation.

