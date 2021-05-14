Advertisement

Former teacher admits taking “upskirt” photos of students, pleads guilty to child pornography

Travis Greil, 38. Booking photo courtesy: Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
Travis Greil, 38. Booking photo courtesy: Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A former teacher in central Wisconsin has pleaded guilty in federal court to producing child pornography.

Travis Greil, 39, of Wausau, admitted he used an iPad to make the videos and take photos under students’ clothing, a practice called “upskirting.”

An investigation began in February of 2020 when a student in the D.C. Everest Area School District told a liaison officer that she believed Greil had taken a video up her skirt when she was standing near his desk.

Greil entered the guilty plea as part of an agreement with prosecutors. Both sides have agreed to a sentence of at least six years in prison. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State’s daily coronavirus case average falls below 500
Menasha police recovered a man's body from the Fox River Canal near the marina on May 13, 2021
Missing man’s body found in Fox River Canal
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Outagamie County, Appleton ease face mask requirements
2.6 million Wisconsinites get COVID-19 vaccine; deaths above average for 3rd day

Latest News

An owl flew in the open window of a moving truck. Winnebago County deputies named it Owlfred....
Owl flies into window of moving truck in Winnebago County
License to Cruise in downtown Appleton (WBAY file photo)
License to Cruise, Octoberfest, Bazaar After Dark returning to Fox Cities
Outagamie County, Appleton ease face mask requirements
FILE - This June 30, 2017 remote camera image released by the U.S. Forest Service shows a...
Wildlife conservation experts want gray wolf back on endangered list