Former teacher admits taking “upskirt” photos of students, pleads guilty to child pornography

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A former teacher in central Wisconsin has pleaded guilty in federal court to producing child pornography.

Travis Greil, 39, of Wausau, admitted he used an iPad to make the videos and take photos under students’ clothing, a practice called “upskirting.”

An investigation began in February of 2020 when a student in the D.C. Everest Area School District told a liaison officer that she believed Greil had taken a video up her skirt when she was standing near his desk.

Greil entered the guilty plea as part of an agreement with prosecutors. Both sides have agreed to a sentence of at least six years in prison.

