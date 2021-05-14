Advertisement

Firefighters rescue man trapped in garbage truck

By KOCO staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) - Firefighters rescued a man trapped in the back of garbage truck in Oklahoma early Thursday morning.

It’s unknown why the man was there.

The truck driver didn’t know the man was there until he was spotted on one of the truck’s cameras.

The driver then called 911.

It was considered a life-threatening incident.

Emergency crews managed to pull him out. He was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

There’s no word yet on his condition.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State’s daily coronavirus case average falls below 500
Menasha police recovered a man's body from the Fox River Canal near the marina on May 13, 2021
Missing man’s body found in Fox River Canal
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Outagamie County cancels face mask ordinance
2.6 million Wisconsinites get COVID-19 vaccine; deaths above average for 3rd day

Latest News

Fallen Charlotte-area police officers remembered in D.C.
Fallen Charlotte-area police officers remembered in D.C.
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who has been endorsed by GOP leaders to replace Rep. Liz Cheney,...
House GOP elects Trump defender Elise Stefanik to No. 3 post
Firefighters rescued a man trapped in the back of a garbage truck Thursday in Oklahoma City....
Rescue of man in garbage truck caught on camera - no sound
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021....
Palestinians flee as Israeli artillery pounds northern Gaza