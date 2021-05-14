De Pere boys soccer set for WIAA State Tournament

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The WIAA boys soccer state tournament takes place on Saturday. In Division 1, De Pere heads back to state for the first time in more than a decade. The last three years the Red Dirds were bounced from the playoffs in the 1st round. Now -- stacked with 12 seniors -- their lack of postseason experience didn’t stop them from turning an inside joke --- into a case of ‘look who’s laughing now?’

“Last year we wanted to go to state and came up way short of our goal so as a joke we named the group chat ‘State Champs’,” said Jack Rosner. “It was more of a joke and like a goal and now it’s in our future and we are going to work hard and get that.”

“It’s a pretty cool experience especially being my senior year, last year of high school that we are actually going to state after not even making it out of the first round of the playoffs for a long time so it’s a pretty cool experience that we are having right now,” said Exra Johnson.

De Pere will play Wauankee on Saturday at 2 o’clock at Kewaskum High School in the semis and could play #1 seed Appleton North in the final if both advance.

In Division 2, Notre Dame Academy has reached the state stage as well.

