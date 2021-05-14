COMFORTABLE TEMPS INTO THE WEEKEND

Today’s forecast looks similar to yesterday. Skies will be sunny to partly cloudy, although the clouds may be a little thicker closer to the Upper Michigan border. The dry air should allow our temperatures to rise quickly this morning. Highs this afternoon will be mainly in the lower 70s. Folks in north central Wisconsin and closer to the Lake Michigan shoreline will have cooler highs in the middle to upper 60s.

It’s going to be a few degrees cooler tomorrow with more clouds around. A weak weathermaker will be pushing showers into northeast Wisconsin. As this rain arrives, it’s probably going to be light as it battles into the drier air across the Great Lakes. Since these showers will be scattered in nature (a 40% chance), Saturday will NOT be a total washout.

The rain chance on Sunday looks even smaller (20% chance), with a little more sunshine. Highs on Sunday should be back around 70 degrees. Our high temperatures will be rising into the middle to upper 70s next week. Then, overdue, widespread rain will be possible on Thursday with a chance of thunderstorms.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SATURDAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Comfortable. HIGH: 73 (60s by the lake)

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Cool and calm. LOW: 45

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, especially in the afternoon. HIGH: 66 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower? HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Toasty warm. HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning breezy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 71

