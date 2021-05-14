Advertisement

Brown County public safety entities hold job fair to fill vacant positions

A Brown County Sheriff's Office boat sits in front of the department's building.
A Brown County Sheriff's Office boat sits in front of the department's building.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s hard to go anywhere these days and not see a “Now Hiring” sign. All kinds of businesses are looking to fill open positions. Multiple Brown County Public Safety departments are teaming up this weekend to try and make some hires.

Sheriff’s deputies, 911 dispatchers, corrections officers, even tow truck drivers - those are just some of the positions Brown County public safety entities and their partners are looking to fill.

“It’s really hard to find drivers right now, everybody is looking. So, hopefully we can find some local people in the area that need a job,” says Cody Henninger from Glenn’s Towing.

About a dozen different agencies, businesses, and organizations will hold a job fair Sunday at the Sheriff’s Office, hoping to meet with candidates for their open positions.

Henninger says, “No experience necessary. Basically you just have to live in Green Bay, within 15, 20 miles of our shop and don’t need a CDL, we are looking for non-CDL and CDL employees.”

“We need somebody who has great communications skills, somebody who is really good at multitasking,” adds Billi Jo Baneck, a supervisor in the 911 center, who helped to organize this first of its kind event in Brown County.

Action 2 News first told you in March about the lack of applicants for Brown County dispatcher jobs. Baneck is hoping the career fair will not only help to fulfill needs in her department, but county-wide as well. She says, “We understand that what we do is a little bit intimidating, so the thought was let’s create our own career fair, let’s open up our doors, let’s bring everybody to us, show them what we have to offer.”

Anyone interested in careers in public safety is encouraged to attend the event - dress to impress and bring a resume. No one will be hired on the spot, instead the career fair will give attendees an opportunity to see what kind of jobs are available and if they’re a good fit for any of the positions.

“Be prepared to talk with somebody for about 15 minutes, so they can kind of get to know you and if we like you from there, definitely going to put a star on your application and forward it on to the powers-that-be to push it along,” adds Baneck.

The career fair runs from 11am to 3p.m. on Sunday at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State’s daily coronavirus case average falls below 500
Menasha police recovered a man's body from the Fox River Canal near the marina on May 13, 2021
Missing man’s body found in Fox River Canal
Outagamie County, Appleton ease face mask requirements
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
2.6 million Wisconsinites get COVID-19 vaccine; deaths above average for 3rd day

Latest News

Mask mandate sign
Businesses adapt to new face mask guidelines
Brad Spakowitz explains how bacteria helps a house plant
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Bacteria for healthier plants
Brion Hatcher 2019 mug shot
Hatcher found guilty of 2019 Green Bay murder
Empty desk at Brown County Emergency Communications Center
DEBRIEF: Big need for public safety workers
Businesses adapting to new face covering guidelines