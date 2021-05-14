Brown County public safety entities hold job fair to fill vacant positions

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s hard to go anywhere these days and not see a “Now Hiring” sign. All kinds of businesses are looking to fill open positions. Multiple Brown County Public Safety departments are teaming up this weekend to try and make some hires.

Sheriff’s deputies, 911 dispatchers, corrections officers, even tow truck drivers - those are just some of the positions Brown County public safety entities and their partners are looking to fill.

“It’s really hard to find drivers right now, everybody is looking. So, hopefully we can find some local people in the area that need a job,” says Cody Henninger from Glenn’s Towing.

About a dozen different agencies, businesses, and organizations will hold a job fair Sunday at the Sheriff’s Office, hoping to meet with candidates for their open positions.

Henninger says, “No experience necessary. Basically you just have to live in Green Bay, within 15, 20 miles of our shop and don’t need a CDL, we are looking for non-CDL and CDL employees.”

“We need somebody who has great communications skills, somebody who is really good at multitasking,” adds Billi Jo Baneck, a supervisor in the 911 center, who helped to organize this first of its kind event in Brown County.

Action 2 News first told you in March about the lack of applicants for Brown County dispatcher jobs. Baneck is hoping the career fair will not only help to fulfill needs in her department, but county-wide as well. She says, “We understand that what we do is a little bit intimidating, so the thought was let’s create our own career fair, let’s open up our doors, let’s bring everybody to us, show them what we have to offer.”

Anyone interested in careers in public safety is encouraged to attend the event - dress to impress and bring a resume. No one will be hired on the spot, instead the career fair will give attendees an opportunity to see what kind of jobs are available and if they’re a good fit for any of the positions.

“Be prepared to talk with somebody for about 15 minutes, so they can kind of get to know you and if we like you from there, definitely going to put a star on your application and forward it on to the powers-that-be to push it along,” adds Baneck.

The career fair runs from 11am to 3p.m. on Sunday at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

