Wisconsin DNR looks at changes to wolf hunt

(WBAY)
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin wildlife officials are preparing to draft regulations that would prohibit hunting wolves at night and shorten the window for registering kills after hunters blew past their quota in February.

The Trump administration removed wolves from the endangered species list in January. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was preparing to hold a hunt in November as per statutory requirements but a judge forced the department to launch the season in February.

State-licensed hunters killed 218 wolves, almost 100 animals more than their quota.

The DNR’s policy board is set to vote May 26 to schedule a hearing on a proposal to rework wolf hunting rules. Revisions could include barring hunting wolves at night and tighter deadlines for registering kills. 

