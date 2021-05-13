PLEASANT WARMTH BUILDING TODAY

We’re about to head into a nice stretch of weather! Temperatures will rise rapidly this morning due to plenty of sunshine and dry air. Our highs this afternoon will be near 70 degrees. Temperatures along the lakeshore will be a little cooler (low-mid 60s), but that’s still enjoyable. Look for some puffy clouds to mix with the sunshine around and after lunch. However, nearby high pressure will keep us dry for now.

Tomorrow will be similar to today’s weather, but expect more clouds this weekend. A weak weathermaker may give us a few light showers on both Saturday and Sunday. However, the weekend will NOT be a washout... Each day’s rain chance is about 30%, and any rain showers are expected to be light. While most folks will be happy to hear that news, remember, we still have moderate drought conditions across eastern Wisconsin. We could use the rain, but for now, it doesn’t look like we have any widespread soakings heading our way...

However, what IS coming our way, is even warmer weather next week. We’ll likely see a bunch of days in the 70s all the way through the rest of the month. If you haven’t started planting your spring garden due to the fear of frost, you officially have the green light to start digging!

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant warmth. HIGH: 70 (lower 60s by the lake)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool and crisp. LOW: 42

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Nice again. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 66 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated showers. HIGH: 69 LOW: 52

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Toasty warm. HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Toasty warm. HIGH: 77

