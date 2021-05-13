Advertisement

Outagamie County cancels face mask ordinance

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County announced it’s lifting its face mask requirement, effective immediately.

The county says it’s following federal and state government recommendations that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks except in some circumstances, such as in crowded situations, public transportation, homeless shelters, jails and prisons.

The county enacted a face covering ordinance after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the statewide mandate. The ordinance was in effect countywide except in Appleton and Oneida tribal territory, which have their own health departments.

Local businesses and workplaces can still set their own face covering requirements, and people will be expected to abide by them.

The City of Oshkosh called a special council meeting Friday to discuss its face mask ordinance which the common council approved on March 9 meeting in response to the legal challenge against the statewide mandate. Oshkosh’s ordinance included exceptions allowing schools and state and federal offices in the city to set their own rules. Citizens can register to speak at the meeting, which will be conducted online (click here).

