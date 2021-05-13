Motorcyclist dies after Marinette County crash

AMBERG, Wis. (WBAY) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office reports a motorcyclist from Armstrong Creek was the county’s second traffic fatality of the year.

The motorcyclist, identified as 35-year-old Krzystof Ciepalowicz, died Thursday, two days after his motorcycle went off Old 38 Rd. in the town of Amberg.

Deputies say it appears Ciepalowicz failed to manage a curve and lost control while going south on Old 38 Rd., near Dow Dam Rd. The bike went into a ditch and Cipalowicz was thrown off. He wasn’t wearing a helmet and suffered mortal injuries. It happened shortly before 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash.

