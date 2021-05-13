Missing man’s body found in Fox River Canal

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A body was discovered floating near the Racine Street Bridge in Racine Thursday afternoon. Menasha police responded to the Fox River Canal and found the body of a man floating in the area of the marina.

Police believe he’s a 35-year-old man who was reported missing by a family member two days earlier. The Winnebago County coroner is making a preliminary examination to determine the cause of death.

Menasha police want to hear from anyone who might have additional information for their investigation. Call the Menasha Police Department at (920) 967-3500.

Police are also encouraging anyone experiencing a crisis, or their loved ones, to reach out for help. CLICK HERE for a list of local, state and online suicide prevention resources.

