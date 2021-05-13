Mini ‘Garden Blitz’ at Lincoln Elementary School

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Every May, the “New Leaf Garden Blitz” brings dozens of raised beds throughout the community. On Thursday, Lincoln Elementary School in Green Bay held its own “mini Garden Blitz” ahead of the main event to enhance the school’s garden area. New Leaf Foods donated soil to Lincoln Elementary’s four new garden beds. Their garden this year has been enhanced to be wheelchair accessible.

“It’s not a skill that all of them have grown up learning, and we have the opportunity to show them and teach them where healthy food comes from,” said Anna Arndt, Fifth Grade Teacher at Lincoln Elementary School.

The garden was prepared by fifth-graders with supervision by teachers and New Leaf volunteers.

“It gives the opportunity for the kids to learn how to garden, gives them a lifestyle kind of lesson, but also gives them food for their school and you know hopefully maybe some neighbors around,” said Jacob Derenne, Box Sales Manager at New Leaf Foods.

Lincoln Elementary teachers said they will be planting cucumbers, basil, spinach, tomatoes, and potatoes.

“It’s been a great experience. The volunteers, we could not do it without them. They’ve provided us all the shovels, all the buckets, obviously the soil, and they have been super helpful today, it’s been a blast. The kids have had so much fun with us, and they’ve been real troopers through it,” said Arndt.

This year’s New Leaf Garden Blitz starts next Thursday, May 20, and runs through the weekend, ending on May 23. Volunteers will build and install 88 raised garden beds in the community.

“It brings people together as you can see, a lot of people working hard out here, bringing a lot of energy, but also this brings in a whole other, just overall health benefit to the community as well,” Derenne explained.

Volunteers and donations are still needed for the Blitz

