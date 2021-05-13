Man gets 2 years for burglary, firearms offenses on Menominee Reservation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal judge sentenced a former Neopit man to two years in prison for burglary and firearms offenses on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

U.S. prosecutors say Austin Kaquatosh, 28, stole four firearms and electronics from a relative’s home on the reservation. Judge William Griesbach called Kaquatosh’s crimes “opportunistic.”

Kaquatosh was charged with burglary and being a felon in possession of firearms.

After his prison time, he’ll be on supervised release for 3 years.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.