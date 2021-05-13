Advertisement

Lawmakers add emergency fund for veterans homes to Wisconsin budget plan

(WBAY photo)
(WBAY photo)(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin veterans homes would have a $10 million emergency fund they could tap for future emergencies, like a pandemic or natural disaster, under a proposal approved by the Legislature’s budget committee.

The Republican-authored plan approved unanimously Thursday will be included in the state budget the full Legislature will consider this summer.

It must also be signed by Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.

Republicans say the money would be available for the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs to use at their discretion. The department is in charge of three veterans homes in the state that is home to about 1,000 people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State’s daily coronavirus case average falls below 500
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the...
Ruling paves way for longer sentence in George Floyd’s death
Neenah murder suspects Terran Colwell and Mandel Roy
Neenah victim was beaten, stabbed after confronting bikers at bar, criminal complaint says
Crews battle house fire in Howard, Wisconsin.
No injuries reported following Hobart house fire
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Blake Bortles warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Packers reportedly sign veteran QB Blake Bortles

Latest News

Absentee ballot request
Wisconsin disabled community opposes election law changes
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Wisconsin Assembly to vote on call to send help to border
Wisconsin Assembly approves raising voucher school income limit
Inside the Wisconsin Assembly
Republicans delay veto overrides on COVID-19 bills