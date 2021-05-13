Green Bay man charged with reckless homicide

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 47-year-old Green Bay man is charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and Delivering Drugs following the death of an Ashwaubenon man in 2019.

According to a criminal complaint, Bryant Cavin caused the death of a man identified by the initials of AMT on or between June 2 and 3 of 2019. The Reckless Homicide charge is listed as having a Party to a Crime modifier.

Court documents state police were sent to the 1300 block of Eminence Street just before 2:30 p.m. on June 3 for a medical call after a caller stated his son may have overdosed

When police arrived, they found two men, identified as Roger Thario and Andrew Forsythe. Forsythe then told police that Thario’s son was in the bedroom, and didn’t know if he was breathing. Officers found AMT dead, and also found a white, powdery substance on the kitchen table.

The complaint states family members told police AMT had seemed fine when he was dropped off at home at 5 p.m. on June 1, and added AMT had had a drug problem his whole life. In addition, Thario told police AMT had overdosed on drugs about a month prior.

During the evening of June 1, court documents state AMT was at a relative’s home for dinner, and said he talked about overdosing and how he wouldn’t do that again.

While searching AMT’s residence, police state they found plastic baggies, currency, boxes, Lidocaine patches, a silver tube with a burnt end, a straw with residue, and multiple powder and crystal-like substances, as well as a tan powder-like substance. Investigators also found a metal tin with yellow pills, a bag of green, leafy, plant-like material, and a cell phone. According to the complaint, the substances found tested positive for THC and heroin.

Meanwhile, investigators analyzed the cell phone found at AMT’s home, and say they found messages from Sunday, June 2 through Monday, June 3 that he bought two grams of a controlled substance. A number involving those messages was traced to Bryant Cavin, officials say.

The complaint states communication between AMT and Cavin began just after 7:30 p.m. on May 29, and ended just after 12 a.m. on Monday, June 3.

However, documents state a call from AMT to Cavin was made around 12:30 a.m. on June 3, with Cavin calling back just before 1 a.m. The document goes on to say that multiple calls and messages went unanswered from Cavin to AMT until 8:20 a.m. on June 3.

Police then interviewed Cavin at about 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 after arresting him following a traffic stop. The complaint states that during the interview, Cavin told police he knew AMT due to living next door to him and AMT’s girlfriend on Shawano Avenue in Green Bay. Cavin also told police that AMT had called him in the beginning of June and asked if he could get AMT pain pills and heroin. The complaint goes on to say Cavin told AMT he didn’t deal drugs, but knew someone who did and would “see what he could do.”

Cavin then allegedly told police he called someone he knows as “KK”, who stated he got cocaine and heroin from KK, who was eventually identified as 37-year-old Candice Thornton. According to the complaint, Cavin told police he had told Thonton to meet him at Thario’s address, 1340 Eminence Street in Ashwaubenon.

According to the complaint, Cavin told police he got heroin from Thornton, and met AMT outside, where AMT then picked it up.

Documents state an autopsy showed AMT died of an acute intoxication due to the combined effects of heroin, codeine and others. Heroin was then listed as the cause of Thario’s death.

Online court records state the criminal complaint was first filed on December 5, 2019, and an arrest warrant was issued for Cavin that same day. The record shows multiple changing of addresses between then and Wednesday, when an Initial Appearance/Return on Warrant was scheduled for 2 p.m.

If convicted, Bryant may be fined no more than $100,000, or be imprisoned for more than 40 years.

