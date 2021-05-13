Fond du Lac pauses to honor fallen law enforcement officers

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 22,000 law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty, since the first reported death in 1786. Four of those deaths happened in the City of Fond du Lac.

The pomp and circumstance in Hamilton Park in Fond du Lac is a solemn reminder of the law enforcement lives lost in the city. The Fond du Lac Police Department holding its annual Police Memorial Service as part of national Police Week.

“In the history of our city, three City of Fond du Lac police officers and one member of the Wisconsin State Patrol have given their lives on our city streets. All four were killed while responding to crimes in progress, answering the call for help, or attempting to apprehend a dangerous criminal,” says Police Chief Bill Lamb.

With the help of the Fond du Lac Police Department, and family of the fallen, roses were laid on the police memorial for those four men. Officer William Prinslow killed in the line of duty in 1898. Officer Nick Klaske was shot and killed in 1961. Ten years ago, in 2011, Officer Crain Birkholz was killed by a gunman And it was just six years ago when Trooper Trevor Casper died in the line of duty.

According to Chief Lamb, Time, whether it’s ten years or sixty years does not erase the pain of losing a loved on in a such a tragic way.”

The memorial service is a reminder that the sacrifice of those men is not forgotten, something that is appreciated by their families.

“I was 9 when this happened and I’ll be 69 next week, so 60 years it’s time to be back and celebrate all of this and the way things are going now with the police officers and the political arena, it’s only fitting that we honor the police officers whether they be passed or alive and thank them for their selflessness and their jobs,” adds Scott Klaske, Nick Klaske’s son.

Because in valor there is hope.

