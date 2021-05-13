Fire crews battling Hobart house fire
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Hobart area Wednesday evening.
The home on fire is located on Hill Drive. Police have blocked Hillcrest Drive off of Highway 29, and they have also blocked traffic off at the roundabout.
An Action 2 News team said Lawrence and Suamico fire trucks are at the scene, as well as trucks from Pulaski, Howard, Seymour and Ledgeview.
A neighbor tells an Action 2 News crew there aren’t fire hydrants in the area.
Details are limited at this time, check back for updates as more information becomes available.
