Advertisement

Fire crews battling Hobart house fire

Crews battle house fire in Howard, Wisconsin.
Crews battle house fire in Howard, Wisconsin.(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Hobart area Wednesday evening.

The home on fire is located on Hill Drive. Police have blocked Hillcrest Drive off of Highway 29, and they have also blocked traffic off at the roundabout.

An Action 2 News team said Lawrence and Suamico fire trucks are at the scene, as well as trucks from Pulaski, Howard, Seymour and Ledgeview.

A neighbor tells an Action 2 News crew there aren’t fire hydrants in the area.

Details are limited at this time, check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the...
Ruling paves way for longer sentence in George Floyd’s death
Brown County Jail and court photos
Man found guilty of reckless murder, robbery in Green Bay shooting for vape cartridges
Neenah Police have arrested Hoofman and Colwell for their alleged involvement in the death of...
Police: Hell’s Lovers motorcycle club member, woman arrested for Neenah homicide
Nicole Brewer. Photo: Oconto County Jail
Day care owner gets 9 years in prison for child abuse
Walking trails are nearly complete at the Van Der Brohe Arboretum.
The transformation of a golf course into an arboretum

Latest News

This will be the 75th meeting between the Packers and Cardinals (Green Bay 45-25-4). The...
Packers unveil complete 2021 schedule
South Dakota’s COVID cases are also down 15% from last week, reflecting numbers not seen since...
Area vaccine clinics now allowing kids 12-15 to sign up
Appleton Police sergeant is also a historical fencing master
Appleton Police sergeant is also a historical fencing master
FVTC and ATW show off ATW ARFF Training Center
FVTC and ATW show off ATW ARFF Training Center