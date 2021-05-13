Fire crews battling Hobart house fire

HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Hobart area Wednesday evening.

The home on fire is located on Hill Drive. Police have blocked Hillcrest Drive off of Highway 29, and they have also blocked traffic off at the roundabout.

An Action 2 News team said Lawrence and Suamico fire trucks are at the scene, as well as trucks from Pulaski, Howard, Seymour and Ledgeview.

A neighbor tells an Action 2 News crew there aren’t fire hydrants in the area.

Details are limited at this time, check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Neighbor says there are no fire hydrants in this part of Hobart. Very rural. — Kati Anderson (@KAndersonNews) May 13, 2021

Multiple Fire Departments on the scene of a house fire in Hobart off of Hill Drive. Roads are blocked in the area. Hillcrest at the roundabout off of 29 is also blocked. @WBAY pic.twitter.com/JCwKBKPMjc — Kati Anderson (@KAndersonNews) May 13, 2021

