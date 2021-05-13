Family, friends honor man by turning tragedy into triumph with donation to save lives

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Family and friends of a Green Bay man who died of a drug overdose are trying to save the lives of others struggling with addiction.

They formed the EAS Foundation in honor of Elden Steinhoff in 2017 and have raised thousands of dollars at various events since then.

Now recent donations they’ve collected are being given to local law enforcement agencies to aid officers in saving the lives of strangers.

“Just the light of my life.” That’s how Christine Blohowiak describes her son, Elden Steinhoff.

Sometimes talking about him, even years later, still makes the tears flow.

“Oh, Elden! Elden was just a spitfire,” she says. “Smart, smart as a whip. Good Lord, that boy could have done anything he wanted to do in his life.”

Elden’s best friend of 18 years, Kyle Cropsey, has fond memories of Elden, too.

“Two peas in a pod. We did everything together,” he says.

But even in the good times, family and friends could see Elden struggling more and more with opioid addiction.

“Addiction is just an awful thing. It’s the devil. There’s no other way to put it,” says Blohowiak.

Despite repeated efforts to get him help, Elden died of a drug overdose in 2017 at just 23 years old.

With hearts still raw, his family and friends want nothing more than to help others avoid their pain.

Mere months after Elden died, Cropsey led the charge, determined to bring good out of Elden’s death, and created the EAS Foundation, using Elden’s initials, to raise money to help others fight addiction.

“So if we could save one or two people, or if we could get someone off the streets into DarJune or wherever we donate our money to, it’s really rewarding,” says Cropsey.

Thursday, they spent the morning at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, an agency they once called in hopes jail could help their friend and son.

But this time, they were saying thank you for caring for their son at difficult times and treating him with dignity and respect.

And at this visit, they handed off a $2,000 check to help the sheriff’s office purchase more Narcan, the drug used to reverse an opioid overdose.

“Donations really help us,” says Brown County Sheriff’s Captain Dan Sandberg. “At the rate we’re going, we would have run out of our supply before the end of the year.”

The sheriff’s office has seen a huge increase in Narcan need this year, having used it to save a life 12 times already in 2021 compared to 14 times in all of 2020.

“You don’t have the crystal ball, but it’s definitely making an impact and saving people’s lives,” says Sandberg, adding they would have found a way to cover Narcan costs through their budget, but this allows them to save that money for other necessities.

“I don’t want anybody to have to go through what we did. Nobody should have to,” says Blohowaik. “That is why we’re putting this medication into good use, in the right hands, for people to get help. Hopefully they do. That’s what we’re all about.”

To learn more about Elden and the EAS Foundation, you can visit their Facebook page.

