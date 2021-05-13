Advertisement

De Pere twins among first vaccinated after CDC endorses shots for 12-to-15 year olds

Parents have been inquiring to Aurora BayCare Medical Center on how their children can get vaccinated
Ian and Jordan Johnson, both 13 years old, of De Pere were among the first children vaccinated in the state as shots opened on Thursday for the age group of 12-15.(WBAY)
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thirteen-year-old twins from De Pere were among the first in Wisconsin to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Ian and Jordan Johnson received their first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at Aurora BayCare Medicare Center on Thursday morning.

Their mom accompanied them on this journey.

“It was a good experience. For what it gives you, better than getting covid definitely,” Ian, a seventh grader, said.

He and his sister Jordan said they can’t wait to play sports.

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed administering the Pfizer vaccine to 12-to-15-year-olds. It’s the only vaccine available for that age group.

According to Aurora BayCare, it immediately started getting inquiries from parents asking how to sign their children up once news broke of the CDC’s decision.

“We’ve been vaccinating 16-year-olds and up since it was approved and are happy to start doing the 12 and up,” Aurora BayCare Pediatrician Dr. Donald Beno said Thursday. “We look forward to the day when we can go down as young as six months and up, which will hopefully be in the not so distant future.”

