Brewers return to full fan capacity starting June 25

The Brewers welcomed back fans to American Family Field with Covid precautions and a few changes right off the bat.(Jeremy Nichols)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Brewers announced they’re raising American Family Field to full fan capacity starting Friday, June 25.

Thursday’s announcement comes two days after the Brewers announced plans to raise capacity at home games to 50%. That change starts this Saturday.

Right now, the Brewers are selling single-game tickets for games through May 27. The Brewers say they’ll announce plans Friday for single-game ticket sales and promotions for the remaining games through September 26.

Sales of group ticket packages are available right now at www.mlb.com/brewers/tickets/group-tickets or (414) 902-4477. Sales of season and partial-season packages are also available.

“This is great news for our fans and our community,” Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger wrote in Thursday’s announcement. “We appreciate the support of Mayor Barrett and Milwaukee Commissioner of Health Kirsten Johnson in getting us back to full capacity.”

The Brewers had been filling to the stadium to 25% of capacity.

Johnson said earlier this week that the Brewers have been vigilant about good safety practices.

The Milwaukee Bucks similarly announced this week they were increasing capacity at Fiserv Forum to 50% for the NBA playoffs.

