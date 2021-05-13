A Red Day house flip

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In the business of buying and selling homes, flipping a house can be quite lucrative

But it’s a process that can often takes months.

That is unless, you’re an army of volunteers from area Keller Williams offices.

The real estate company spent the day giving a home owned by a local church a complete makeover.

At Keller Williams, one day every year is known as Red Day.

“We typically buy and sell houses, but today we go out and we help those in need, so this is our project this year. We’re taking a house, start to finish, top to bottom, we’re flipping the thing in one day, everything, so this is a project that usually would take three to six months and we’re doing it in one day because we got so many volunteers,” says Caleb Hayes, Keller Williams Operating Principal.

More than 100 Keller Williams realtors and office staff, busy as bees, completely remodeled an old farm house that sits on property owned by Green Bay Community Church.

“We ripped out the kitchen already, it’s like 9:30 and we already ripped the kitchen out, we’re putting the kitchen back in, we’re doing new flooring, painting, trim, all the landscaping, mulching,” says Hayes.

Hayes says this annual day of service aligns directly with the company’s core beliefs.

“Values of the company are God, family, business and this was a great project to help the church out and it’s just a great way for us to get involved in the community,” explains Hayes.

Church leaders say this Red Day house flip will be a blessing for its ministry moving forward.

“Whether it’s interns here, whether it’s people that are in town that need a place to stay, we’ve already been using it, but it’ll be even better and more productive I think for more of our communal use. We never say no, just short of sin, right, we’re willing to do pretty much anything to leverage this for I think more impact in our city,” says Green Bay Community Church Pastor Troy Murphy.

Today’s house flip was originally scheduled to be done last spring, but had to be pushed back due to the pandemic.

