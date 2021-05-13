Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Sweet news for sweet corn farmers

Sweet corn
Sweet corn
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Extinction doesn’t have to be forever. Archaeological digs uncovered seeds from 2,200 years ago. Scientists didn’t know if the seeds were still viable after two millennia but planted them anyway. What grew out of the ground hasn’t been seen since 1300 A.D.

And the USDA has good news for corn farms that could lead to a higher yield per acre, more profit for farmers, and more sweet corn for us!

Brad Spakowitz digs into the dirt for these stories in 3 Brilliant Minutes!

