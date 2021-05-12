WARMER DAYS AHEAD

Highs finally pushed into the 60s this afternoon... away from Lake Michigan. After a mild day, temperatures will still cool quickly this evening. Lows will bottom out in the upper 30s and lower 40s around the Fox Cities and Lakeside, and we should stay frost-free. But areas north and west will be in the mid 30s and areas of frost can be expected.

Temperatures will remain seasonable or even a little warmer than average through the end of the week. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, and most afternoon will stay dry into the weekend. Highs should run in the upper half of the 60s with lows in the 40s. The weekend may not be totally rain free, but any showers will be isolated in nature. The highest chance will be south.

While a dry weekend sounds great, many of us really could use more rain. From Denmark southward to the Illinois border, we have moderate drought conditions. The rain chances over the weekend are looking “iffy” and won’t put much of a dent in those growing drought issues. Out next, more significant chance for rain should arrive towards the middle of next week.

WINDS & WAVES:

THURSDAY: SSW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: W/S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, cool, and calm. Frost north/west of the Fox Valley. LOW: 38

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny morning with more clouds in the afternoon. HIGH: 68 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 69 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Stray showers possible... mainly LATE. HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun with a spotty shower possible. HIGH: 67 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower? HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: Slightly warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. HIGH: 73

