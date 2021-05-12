Advertisement

Two planes collide mid-air in Colorado, officials say

Two airplanes collided mid-air over Cherry Creek State Park in Colorado, officials said.
Two airplanes collided mid-air over Cherry Creek State Park in Colorado, officials said.(Arapahoe County Sheriff)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) - Two airplanes collided mid-air over Cherry Creek State Park in Colorado, officials said.

South Metro Fire Rescue said one plane crashed on the park and the other landed safely at Centennial Airport, just outside of Denver.

Two were on board the plane that crashed on Cherry Creek State Park, but walked away without injuries. It is unknown how many people were onboard the second plane, but no injuries were reported, according to Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown County Jail and court photos
Man found guilty of reckless murder, robbery in Green Bay shooting for vape cartridges
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the...
Ruling paves way for longer sentence in George Floyd’s death
Neenah Police have arrested Hoofman and Colwell for their alleged involvement in the death of...
Police: Hell’s Lovers motorcycle club member, woman arrested for Neenah homicide
Nicole Brewer. Photo: Oconto County Jail
Day care owner gets 9 years in prison for child abuse
Walking trails are nearly complete at the Van Der Brohe Arboretum.
The transformation of a golf course into an arboretum

Latest News

This combination photo shows, from left, Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters, Jay-Z and the...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and Go-Go’s in Rock Hall on first try
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils 2021 inductees
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Some gas stations out of fuel, scramble on for new routes after Colonial Pipeline hack
House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as the chamber’s No. 3 GOP leader on...
House GOP ousts Trump critic Liz Cheney from top post
Rutabaga has been in an east Alabama animal shelter for more than 840 days. It's time to find...
Patient pooch’s wait on adoption from Alabama shelter at 840 days and counting