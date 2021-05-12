Advertisement

TRANSITIONING INTO A MILDER WEATHER PATTERN

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Our morning frost will melt away by mid-morning, as temperatures rise. We should see a quick warm-up during the day thanks to dry air and plenty of sunshine. Later today, we’ll finally see seasonable high temperatures in the 60s. However, with an onshore east breeze this afternoon, folks along the lakeshore probably won’t get out of the 50s. Nevertheless, today marks a day where we’ll transition into a more typical mid-May weather pattern.

We have high pressure centered in the lower Great Lakes. The clockwise flow around this stable weathermaker will bring a light southwest wind across the Midwest, allowing temperatures to trend upward. This high pressure system will also keep us dry and mainly sunny for the next few days.

While that all sounds great, many of us really could use more rain. From Denmark southward to the Illinois border, we have moderate drought conditions. Unfortunately, the forecast looks mainly dry over the next 7 days... There may be some light showers around from Saturday night through Monday, but these rain chances are looking “iffy” and won’t put much of a dent in those growing drought issues...

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: SW/S 1-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Tons of sun. Seasonably mild this afternoon, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 64 (50s by the lake)

TONIGHT: Starlit skies. Cool and calm. Low-lying frost? LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild again, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 66 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Chance of showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 66 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: Chance of morning showers. Turning breezy with some afternoon sun. HIGH: 67 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 67 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer. HIGH: 72

