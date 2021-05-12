Advertisement

Packers reportedly sign veteran QB Blake Bortles

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Blake Bortles warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have reportedly signed veteran quarterback Blake Bortles to a one-year deal according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Following the 2021 NFL Draft, Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur and General Manager Brian Gutekunst said the team planned on adding another quarterback.

“We’ll add a third arm and maybe a fourth arm as we go through,” Gutekunst said. “We’ve had some conversations before the draft with some veterans and then there’s some rookie guys we’re looking at, as well. So, but yeah, we would never go into camp with two. We’ll at least have three and possibly four.”

Currently the Packers only have two quarterbacks on their roster: Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love. The addition of Bortles brings in a quarterback for the team’s offseason on-field workouts.

Rodgers is not expected to join the team for voluntary workouts which start May 24. Rodgers’ former backup Tim Boyle signed a deal this offseason with the Detroit Lions.

Bortles has familiarity with Packers Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as the two spent time in Jacksonville together. Bortles hasn’t started a game since 2018. Last season he spent time on the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported earlier this week, the Packers plan on bringing in quarterback Chad Kelly and Kurt Benkert for a tryout during this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

