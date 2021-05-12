Advertisement

Packers announce gameday schedule for Week 1

Full 2021 #Packers schedule drops TONIGHT at 6:45 p.m. CT
(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers will start of the upcoming season in New Orleans.

The team tweeted and said that it’s “Kicking off the NFL’s biggest season in The Big Easy.”

The game is scheduled for Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 3:25 p.m.

The full NFL schedule is expected to be released today.

Action 2 Sports will bring you the latest today both on air and online.

