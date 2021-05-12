Oshkosh police investigate school threat on Snapchat, believe it was meant for Madison

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police say a threat circulating on a social media app was apparently intended for another Wisconsin city.

Late Tuesday night, police were alerted to a message circulating among students using Snapchat that made threats towards “West High School.” The message didn’t specifically name Oshkosh West High School.

The Oshkosh Police Department learned police in Madison were investigating the same Snapchat message after receiving reports about it on Monday.

“After further investigation,” the Oshkosh Police Department wrote, “officers have reason to believe that the threats were targeted at the West High School located in Madison... At this time, we believe that there are no threats to Oshkosh West High School.”

Police say people should contact local law enforcement about threatening messages instead of sharing or reposting them.

A spokesman for the Madison Metropolitan School District told our sister station WMTV school officials became aware of the message shortly after it was posted and described the message as “vague and threatening.”

He said Madison police are investigating the threat and contacted Snapchat’s corporate office.

