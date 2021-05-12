Advertisement

Jerry Kramer discusses documentary film depicting his life story

Kramer discussing the film inside the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.
Kramer discussing the film inside the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.(WBAY)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Packers legend is in Titletown this week to discuss a feature-length film telling the story of his life.

Three years in the making, “You Can If You Will” reveals Jerry Kramer’s journey from his childhood to his glory days during the Lombardi era, and culminating with his long awaited golden moment in Canton, Ohio in 2018.

“The relationship we had on the team comes out in the film and the guys are just sensational,” says Kramer, now 85.

Kramer says his favorite part of the film depicts his relationship with fellow teammate Don Chandler.

After a tumor was discovered on Kramer’s liver in 1964, leading to several surgeries and infections, Chandler volunteered to do the workout routine Kramer couldn’t so he could stay on the practice field to get back in shape.

“I’d never have done it without Don, he saved my life, I feel very strongly that if I had been over there doing sit-ups and I could only do 15 of them and I’m laying there like a goat and the whole team is doing exercises and I’m the odd man out, I probably would’ve walked,” recalls Kramer.

“It’s nice to see him now enjoy his life on screen, it’s there now forever,” says the film’s director and producer Glenn Aveni.

Aveni, who is based in Milwaukee, says working with Kramer on his life story was an honor.

“Jerry is such an inspirational figure, he still practices the Lombardi principles, so I really felt like the film, the arc of the film has to have that kind of motivational message to it,” explains Aveni.

The documentary film premieres next Monday, exclusively on the Packers Connected TV App and is also available on DVD through the Packers Pro Shop.

Kramer says the film’s theme is reflected in its title.

“A point in everyone’s life where they have a decision to make and they can either continue the journey they’re on if it’s a love affair and it’s something they really want, or they can stop and settle for second best, settle for less than what they really have a dream about, so if they want something badly enough they have to understand there’s a price to pay for achievement, for success, it doesn’t come easy, it’s charge you, it’ll charge you double sometimes, but if you want it, if you really want it, you can if you will,” says Kramer.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown County Jail and court photos
Man found guilty of reckless murder, robbery in Green Bay shooting for vape cartridges
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the...
Ruling paves way for longer sentence in George Floyd’s death
Neenah Police have arrested Hoofman and Colwell for their alleged involvement in the death of...
Police: Hell’s Lovers motorcycle club member, woman arrested for Neenah homicide
Nicole Brewer. Photo: Oconto County Jail
Day care owner gets 9 years in prison for child abuse
Walking trails are nearly complete at the Van Der Brohe Arboretum.
The transformation of a golf course into an arboretum

Latest News

State’s daily coronavirus case average falls below 500
Sign outside Green Bay City Hall
Former Green Bay mayor dies at 82
Wisconsin Public Service’s (WPS) peregrine falcons hatched Tuesday inside the company’s Weston...
Fauci, Beaker, Checkers are top names for peregrine falcon chicks
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Oshkosh police investigate school threat on Snapchat, believe it was meant for Madison