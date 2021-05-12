Jerry Kramer discusses documentary film depicting his life story

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Packers legend is in Titletown this week to discuss a feature-length film telling the story of his life.

Three years in the making, “You Can If You Will” reveals Jerry Kramer’s journey from his childhood to his glory days during the Lombardi era, and culminating with his long awaited golden moment in Canton, Ohio in 2018.

“The relationship we had on the team comes out in the film and the guys are just sensational,” says Kramer, now 85.

Kramer says his favorite part of the film depicts his relationship with fellow teammate Don Chandler.

After a tumor was discovered on Kramer’s liver in 1964, leading to several surgeries and infections, Chandler volunteered to do the workout routine Kramer couldn’t so he could stay on the practice field to get back in shape.

“I’d never have done it without Don, he saved my life, I feel very strongly that if I had been over there doing sit-ups and I could only do 15 of them and I’m laying there like a goat and the whole team is doing exercises and I’m the odd man out, I probably would’ve walked,” recalls Kramer.

“It’s nice to see him now enjoy his life on screen, it’s there now forever,” says the film’s director and producer Glenn Aveni.

Aveni, who is based in Milwaukee, says working with Kramer on his life story was an honor.

“Jerry is such an inspirational figure, he still practices the Lombardi principles, so I really felt like the film, the arc of the film has to have that kind of motivational message to it,” explains Aveni.

The documentary film premieres next Monday, exclusively on the Packers Connected TV App and is also available on DVD through the Packers Pro Shop.

Kramer says the film’s theme is reflected in its title.

“A point in everyone’s life where they have a decision to make and they can either continue the journey they’re on if it’s a love affair and it’s something they really want, or they can stop and settle for second best, settle for less than what they really have a dream about, so if they want something badly enough they have to understand there’s a price to pay for achievement, for success, it doesn’t come easy, it’s charge you, it’ll charge you double sometimes, but if you want it, if you really want it, you can if you will,” says Kramer.

