INTERVIEW: Cleanup effort on Fox-Wolf River basin determined a success

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly four tons of garbage have been removed from the Fox-Wolf River basin.

A total of 7,234 pounds of trash was removed during a recent cleanup effort.

Volunteers were able to use luggage scales to weigh the amount of trash they picked up.

Members of an annual cleanup project can now boast about having some serious weight behind it, saying this year’s cleanup effort was a success.

Check out Chris Roth’s interview with Kelly Reyer, the Outreach Coordinator for the Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance to learn how to get involved. You can also sign up to be a volunteer by CLICKING HERE.

RELATED: Volunteers cleanup trash at parks, waterways across Northeast Wisconsin

