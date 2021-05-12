Green Bay Public School District joins lawsuit against Juul lABS

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay School Board has decided to join a mass action lawsuit against e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs.

The Green Bay Public School District is joining other Wisconsin school districts in the litigation, which started in California.

District officials say according to the latest Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which was done during the 2018-2019 school year, about 14% of high school and middle school students in Brown County said they had used vaping products within the past 30 days.

Officials say the lawsuit gives the district an opportunity to receive financial resources to deter students from vaping.

According to the district, their next steps will be to fill out questionnaires on behalf of the District’s high schools.

The district adds it has no monetary exposure for court costs or legal fees to participate in the litigation.

As previously reported last year, Wisconsin State Attorney General Josh Kaul said the state would be joining a 39-state coalition investigating JUUL’s marketing and sales practices.

A Youth Tobacco Survey found the number of Wisconsin high school students who vape increased from 7.9% to 20.1% between 2014 and 2018.

During that same time, the number of high school students smoking cigarettes declined from 10.7% to 4.7%.

Late last year, two parents and two young people from Wisconsin filed a federal lawsuit alleging JUUL falsely marketed its products over social media, leaving them addicted to nicotine.

They allege JUUL ads featured attractive young people promoting vaping as more popular and safer than smoking cigarettes when vaping JUUL cartridges is actually more dangerous.

